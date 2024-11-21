Brazilian police indict Bolsonaro for alleged attempted coup, threatening his political career

SAO PAULO (AP) — Police indicted Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro and 36 other people on Thursday for allegedly attempting a coup to keep the right-wing leader in office after his defeat in the 2022 elections. Already barred from the next vote in two-years’ time due to a different case, the 69-year-old could land in jail and see his influence further split among potential rivals and allies. The findings are to be delivered Thursday to Brazil’s Supreme Court, which will refer them to Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet, who will either formally charge Bolsonaro and put the former president on trial or toss the investigation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.