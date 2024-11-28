31-year-old killed in crash three vehicle crash in Cathedral City Thanksgiving day

A 31-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving in Cathedral City.

The crash was reported at around 11:50 a.m. on Cathedral Canyon Drive and E Palm Canyon Drive.

Police said the crash involved a motorcycle and a pick-up truck. A third vehicle was also damaged at the scene.

The motorcyclist, identified as Nicholas Griego of Palm Desert, was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.

The driver of the pick-up truck remained at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the collision.

Northbound Cathedral Canyon is closed at E Palm Canyon. E Palm Canyon is closed east and west at Cathedral Canyon and Buddy Rogers.

If you have any information on this collision, contact Cathedral City Police Traffic Sergeant Anes at (760)202-2476, or Danes@cathedralcity.gov.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0300; or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com; or email tips@cathedralcity.gov .

You may also report information anonymously through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers, by calling (760) 341-STOP; or through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com . Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.