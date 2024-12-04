Suspects arrested in connection with October 2024 shooting death of Thermal man

Riverside County Sheriff's homicide investigators have made arrests of two suspects in the October 2024 shooting death of 44-year-old Roman Gamboa, Jr. of Thermal.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old male juvenile were located in Coachella on December 3, 2024. The 18-year-old has been booked into Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, and the teen was booked into juvenile hall.

The investigation goes back nearly two months, when deputies were contacted on October 12, 2024 for an assault with a deadly weapon. Gamboa, Jr. of Coachella was found dead around 3:20 a.m. on the 85400 block of Cairo Street.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the Sheriff's Office says that anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Investigator Ortiz with the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777 or Investigator Glasper with the Thermal Station at (760) 863-8990.