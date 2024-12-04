Two injured after crash in Desert Hot Springs

Two people were injured after a crash in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday morning.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at around 10:15 a.m. on Palm Drive and 20th Avenue.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a person trapped in one of the vehicles. They were able to quickly extricate the patient, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE said one person suffered serious injuries, another sustained moderate injuries.

20th Avenue will be shut down for several hours between Varner Road and Dillon Road, police told News Channel 3 crew at the scene.

