Skip to Content
News

Two injured after crash in Desert Hot Springs

KESQ
By
Published 10:57 AM

Two people were injured after a crash in Desert Hot Springs Wednesday morning.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at around 10:15 a.m. on Palm Drive and 20th Avenue.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a person trapped in one of the vehicles. They were able to quickly extricate the patient, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE said one person suffered serious injuries, another sustained moderate injuries.

20th Avenue will be shut down for several hours between Varner Road and Dillon Road, police told News Channel 3 crew at the scene.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content