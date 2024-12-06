Road closures in place for IronMan Indian Wells La Quinta 70.3 on Sunday

The IronMan Indian Wells La Quinta 70.3 will take place on Sunday morning, prompting road closures throughout the area.

The bicycle portion of this race will be traveling from Lake Cahuilla to the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens between 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., utilizing several major roadways.

Route avoids Washington St.

Route does not cut through Adams St. or divide the City's business corridor.

Police officers have been trained on route specifics during race day.

Every neighborhood will have exit and entry access.

More directional/informational signage will be implemented.

Ironman and the City are happy to help with questions or concerns. Contact Ironman Staff at (619) 880-0615 or Michael Calderon with the City of La Quinta at (760) 984-9272.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said the race route will be monitored by law enforcement personnel to ensure the safety of all participants, spectators, and motorists. Major delays are expected in and around the area of the event.

Police ask members of the community to plan accordingly or avoid the area.

For additional information, including maps of the route, please visit: The City of La Quinta or The Ironman websites. You can also text “IWLQ” to 888–777 or call the community helpline at (760) 335–6880.

Resources