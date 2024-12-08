UPDATE: Riverside Sheriff’s Office says allegations of misuse of funds by CVUSD teacher “unfounded”

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office has announced their investigation into Coachella Valley Unified School District teacher, Carissa Carrera, discovered allegations of misuse of funds to be "unfounded."

News Channel 3 first brought viewers this story late October, after the sheriff's office opened an investigation into Carrera on October 15.

Carissa Carrera is a teacher for the district and also serves as the Coachella Valley Teachers Association's President.

The statement from authorities reads, "We were informed that after a thorough review by investigators, the allegations were determined to be unfounded. Investigators did not find evidence of intent to defraud."

Last week, the school district confirmed Carrera was on administrative leave while detectives continued their investigation and that they had no yet received any findings from the sheriff's office. It is unknown at this time if Carrera has been reinstated.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on this developing story.




