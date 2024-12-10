College of the Desert stops Superintendent/President search process due to confidentiality breach
College of the Desert has stopped its Superintendent/President search process due to a "reported breach of confidentiality by one or more members of the Presidential Search Committee." School officials said this breach has "compromised the fairness and trust that are fundamental to this process."
There were no details on what the breach was, but it caused the Committee Chair to cancel the current search.
School officials said the Board of Trustees will discuss the next steps during a future meeting.
The search officially began on August 16, when the Board of Trustees approved a partnership with the firm, AGB Search. The firm held an online survey and hosted listening sessions with staff and community members later that month.
According to a timeline approved by the board, the school was supposed to approve its new Superintendent/President on February 21.
The superintendent and president role was previously held by Martha Garcia, who vacated the position after two years in June 2023 to accept a leadership role at Walnut's Mt. San Antonio College.
The role is currently being filled in an interim capacity by Dr. Laura Hope.
You can read the full statement from College of the Desert below:
"College of the Desert is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and accountability in its Superintendent/President search process. Unfortunately, a reported breach of confidentiality by one or more members of the Presidential Search Committee has compromised the fairness and trust that are fundamental to this process.
After careful deliberation, the Committee Chair has made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel the current search. This decision reflects College of the Desert’s unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of transparency, equity, and trust, which are critical in the selection of the next leader.
The Board of Trustees will discuss the next steps during a future meeting to ensure a thoughtful and inclusive path forward."