Supervisors Approve Cost-Sharing Plan Tied to `Airport Fire’

The Board of Supervisors today approved a cost-sharing agreement between the Riverside County Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service and Orange County Fire Authority to mitigate expenses tied to the 23,526-acre Airport Fire, which was contained in October.

In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board signed off on the agreement, under which Riverside County will pick up about one-third, or $2.6 million, of the nearly $8 million in costs stemming from the roughly month-long battle to stop the brushed.

"The result of the cost apportionment process is a cost share agreement identifying the percentage of the costs of the fire for which the agencies involved will fund,'' according to a county fire statement posted to the board's agenda.

Documents showed the Riverside County Fire Department deployed engine crews, strike teams and mobile communications units over the duration of the Airport Fire, which began on the afternoon of Sept. 9 along Trabuco Canyon Road, next to recreational space used by remote-controlled airplane enthusiasts, according to the OCFA.

At the height of the blaze, an estimated 2,000 personnel were on the fire lines, and hundreds of properties were evacuated in both Orange and Riverside counties. The fire expanded into Riverside County through the Cleveland National Forest, approaching the Temescal Valley and residential areas along the Ortega (74) Highway, as well as in the vicinity of Lake Elsinore.

Almost 200 commercial, residential and other structures were damaged or destroyed, according to officials. A total 22 people, mostly firefighters, were injured, and multiple roads, including the Ortega, were impacted for several weeks.

The fire was 100% contained on Oct. 5. The cause was reportedly sparks thrown from heavy equipment being operated by Orange County Department of Public Works employees.

The Riverside County Fire Department is seeking reimbursement for the lion's share of its expenses through the governor's Office of Emergency Services, specifically a Fire Management Assistance Grant, which could cover 75% of costs.