Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine honors News Channel 3’s Patrick Evans

Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine held its 2024 VIMY Awards on Thursday, honoring News Channel 3 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Patrick Evans.

Organizers recognized Patrick for the time, talent, and support he gives to the Coachella Valley's nonprofit and healthcare organizations.

The Rat Pack Tribute show was part of tonight's event, in honor of Frank Sinatra's birthday.

Patrick, with his love of all things Sinatra, delivered his own version of "Summer Wind."

This event is one of Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine's (CVVIM) major fundraisers for the year - to help raise funds to provide healthcare and medical services to medically underserved and uninsured Coachella Valley adult residents.