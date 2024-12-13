New holiday tradition ‘A Very Merry-Lyn Christmas’ coming to Palm Springs

A new holiday tradition, “A Very Merry-Lyn Christmas,” will light up Palm Springs from December 13-15.

Organizers are promising 3 nights of musical festivities.

The event, presented by Musical Theatre University in partnership with the Palm Springs Unified School District and the City of Palm Springs, will feature nightly performances of holiday classics and beloved songs.

A Broadway celebrity guest star will join the Musical Theatre University ensemble each evening, which starts at 6 p.m.

Organizers said the highlight of the event will be the “Lighting of Forever Marilyn,” scheduled to take place at approximately 6:45 p.m. each night.

“A Very Merry-Lyn Christmas” is free to the public.

Those who can’t attend in person can still enjoy the holiday magic, as the production will air on Fox 11 at 10 p.m. on KESQ on Christmas Eve.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.