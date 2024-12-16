Skip to Content
Donation from Desert Care Network will help with job training at Martha’s Village and Kitchen

Martha's Village and Kitchen is getting assistance from Desert Care Network to contribute to job training.

A $20,000 dollar donation from Desert Care Network is slated to help support the Career and Education Room.

Linda Evans with Desert Care Network says Martha's Village has been such an incredible resource for the community.

In appreciation for the donation, Martha's Village recognized Desert Care Network with a plaque. It will be displayed at the entrance to the Career and Education Center, which hosts job training workshops.

