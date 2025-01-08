Arrest made in Thanksgiving day crash that killed community service officer in Cathedral City

An arrest has been made in a crash that killed a Palm Springs community service officer on Thanksgiving in Cathedral City.

On Wednesday, shortly after Noon, police arrested a 25-year-old woman from Cathedral City. According to the Cathedral City Police Department, the woman faces a charge of murder and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

The arrest stems from a deadly crash on the morning of Nov. 28, 2024, at the intersection of E Palm Canyon Drive and Cathedral Canyon. The crash involved a motorcyclist and a pick-up truck.

On Tuesday, CCPD officials said that the investigation revealed that the pickup truck rear-ended the motorcycle. It was also determined that alcohol was the contributing factor in the collision and that the pickup truck driver was impaired at the time of the collision.

The motorcyclist, identified as Nicholas Griego, 31, of Palm Desert, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nicholas Griego

“Our hearts are heavy as we process this devastating news,” said Chief Andy Mills. “Nick was a dedicated member of our team and was committed to serving our community. His loss leaves a void that will be felt by all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him.”

The driver had remained at the scene. Palm Springs Police Lt. Mike Villegas confirmed at the time of the crash that the driver was also a PSPD employee.

CCPD officials said that on Tuesday, investigators presented the case to the Riverside County District Attorney’s office. The District Attorney’s office filed Murder and Vehicular manslaughter charges against the woman.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, you are asked to contact CCPD Traffic Investigator Jeff Bird at jbird@cathedralcity.gov or at the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0332; or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com; or email tips@cathedralcity.gov .

You may also report information anonymously through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers, by calling (760) 341-STOP; or through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800) 78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.COM . Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.