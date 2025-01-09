Skip to Content
Local hotels providing shelter to those displaced by LA fires

By
Published 9:52 AM

Entire neighborhoods have been ravaged as a result of the ongoing fires in Los Angeles County, resulting in the destruction of more than 1,000 buildings and the displacement of some 100,000 people

In response to the disaster, a number of hotel and accommodation options, including here in the Coachella Valley, are supporting the community with offers for discounted stays or even free temporary lodging for those under mandatory evacuation orders.

Following is a list of offers available to evacuees:

  • Infusion Beach Club in Palm Springs
  • Parker in Palm Springs
  • Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage
  • Holiday Inn Express Palm Desert
  • Hyatt in Indian Wells

Luis Avila

