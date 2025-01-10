Deputy charged in deadly 2023 bicycle crash to complete misdemeanor diversion program

The court granted a defense motion on Friday to place Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Christian J. Lopez in a misdemeanor diversion program for his alleged involvement in the 2023 crash that killed bicyclist Christopher Thomas.

According to the Riverside County District Attorney's office, District Attorney Mike Hestrin was opposed to the motion.

The court ruling for the diversion program includes that Lopez must obey all laws, ordinances and court orders, as well as complete 200 hours of community service with a non-profit. He also must complete 12 presentations to school-age children and write an apology letter to victim Thomas' family.

A diversion hearing is set for January 9, 2026. If Lopez completes the requirements of the diversion program by that date, the count of vehicular manslaughter may be dismissed.

The crash happened just before 4:00 a.m. on October 20, 2023, at Country Club and Eldorado Drives in Palm Desert.

Authorities say Lopez struck bicyclist Christopher Thomas, 33, and Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lopez wasn't charged until October 2024. He pleaded not guilty to a charge of vehicular manslaughter.

