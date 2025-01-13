Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to run for extended hours on MLK Day

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will operate on an extended schedule for Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, tramway officials announced today.

The first tramway up from Saturday to Monday will depart at 8 a.m., running every 30 minutes in that direction for 12 hours, tramway staff said. The last tramway down will leave at 9:30 p.m.

Special discounts will be available after 4 p.m., including $30 "Twilight Tickets'' and $41 ``Ride `n' Dine Tickets,'' both of which are further discounted for children ages 3-10. The Ride `n' Dine tickets come with tram fare and dinner at Pines Café.

Additional information can be found at pstramway.com.