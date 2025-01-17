Weekend Reprieve from Winds, Monday Santa Anas Return to Local Passes

Happy Friday! TGIF! We're looking at mild and calmer conditions across the Coachella Valley to round out the work week, including a brief reprieve from our extreme wildfire conditions and Santa Ana winds.

It's still a bit breezy with west winds locally around the San Gorgonio Pass, Whitewater, and around Thousand Palms today.

After several days of offshore flow, our onshore pattern is bringing cooler conditions and low clouds west of the mountains during nights and mornings through Sunday. Winds are coming in from the right direction, adding a little moisture to the mix and improving humidity numbers just a tad.

While daytime highs remain close to seasonal, our overnight low temperatures will remain cooler, with some valleys west of the mountains dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s. Some locations closer to the coast could see a little patchy frost the next few mornings.

Looking ahead, drier weather will return next week with another Santa Ana wind event for the mountains and western valleys by Monday and Tuesday. More Santa Ana winds may occur later in the week, though timing and strength are still debatable.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Monday morning through Tuesday evening for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity locally for the San Gorgonio Pass, as well as the Santa Ana Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Inland Empire, Inland Orange County, and the San Diego County Valleys. Watch for northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, and gusts up to 60 mph in our wind-prone mountain passes and canyons. Very low relative humidity levels—down to 6 percent. This means that if a fire ignition starts, conditions for rapid fire growth are possible.