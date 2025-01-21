Power shut off in Cabazon area amid heightened wildfire risk

Public Safety Power Shutoffs by Southern California Edison have impacted communities around the San Gorgonio Pass area Tuesday morning.

As of 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, the power has been shut off throughout Cabazon and several parts of Banning and Beaumont.

The shut-offs are also impacting the outlet malls in Cabazon, a viewer confirmed to News Channel 3.

According to SCE, approximately 28,836 customers in Riverside County are impacted by PSPS. 64,126, or 1.3% of SCE's customers, are without power throughout Southern California.

An SCE Community Resource Center has been established at James A. Venable Community Center at 50390 Carmen Avenue in Cabazon. It will be open until 10:00 p.m.

The fire danger is again at critical levels as strong Santa Ana (Northeasterly) winds sweep across SoCal. Those winds could max out near 75 MPH, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Patrick Evans reports.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect in most areas West of the Valley, stretching through Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego counties.