2025 BNPPO: Wednesday headlined by main draw, inaugural Champions Luncheon and more top players addressing media

Wednesday marked the start of main draw action in Indian Wells for the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.

50 years in the desert 🏜



The party hits a new milestone in #TennisParadise 🎾

It was also another day of the world's best players speaking to the media ahead of their first matches later this week.

AMERICAN TENNIS 🇺🇸🎾



Both ranked No. 4 on their respective tours, Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula are back at #IndianWells. Fritz is a the 2022 champion with local ties, while Pegula is trying to end the desert drought for American women.

We also witnessed history with the first-ever Champions Luncheon, featuring Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, both of whom have won twice here at Indian Wells.

Additionally, we saw some of the top men's players on the practice courts, including reigning two-time tournament champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz on the practice court Wednesday ahead of his first match later this week. The reigning two-time champion is seeking a 3rd straight title in Indian Wells.

We also saw 5-time tournament champion and 24-time grand slam winner Novak Djokovic on the practice courts.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC



The 5-time tournament winner is back at Indian Wells, looking to become the only men's player to win a record 6th title. And maybe a good omen for him this year, the 24-time grand slam champion is the No. 6 seed.

Arguably the greatest player of all time, Djokovic made time to sign autographs and interact with the fans following his practice.

Think Novak Djokovic doesn't draw a crowd??



Arguably the greatest player of all time with 24 grand slam titles, the 5-time tournament winner is beloved by many here across the globe and here in #IndianWells.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.