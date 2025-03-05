Skip to Content
News

2025 BNPPO: Wednesday headlined by main draw, inaugural Champions Luncheon and more top players addressing media

KESQ
By
today at 6:05 PM
Published 5:55 PM

Wednesday marked the start of main draw action in Indian Wells for the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.

It was also another day of the world's best players speaking to the media ahead of their first matches later this week.

We also witnessed history with the first-ever Champions Luncheon, featuring Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, both of whom have won twice here at Indian Wells.

Additionally, we saw some of the top men's players on the practice courts, including reigning two-time tournament champion Carlos Alcaraz.

We also saw 5-time tournament champion and 24-time grand slam winner Novak Djokovic on the practice courts.

Arguably the greatest player of all time, Djokovic made time to sign autographs and interact with the fans following his practice.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content