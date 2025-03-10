2025 BNP Paribas Open: American stars shine in third round at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) The strength of American tennis was on full display Monday in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Brandon Nakashima all won their respective third round match to advance to the Round of 16.

Taylor Fritz is the last American to win this tournament, defeating Rafael Nadal in 2022.

As for the women, it's been 24 years since we've seen an American singles champion. Serena Williams was the last American to be victorious in the desert back in 2001.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.