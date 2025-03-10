Skip to Content
News

2025 BNP Paribas Open: American stars shine in third round at Indian Wells

KESQ
By
today at 7:42 PM
Published 7:20 PM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) The strength of American tennis was on full display Monday in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton and Brandon Nakashima all won their respective third round match to advance to the Round of 16.

Taylor Fritz is the last American to win this tournament, defeating Rafael Nadal in 2022.

As for the women, it's been 24 years since we've seen an American singles champion. Serena Williams was the last American to be victorious in the desert back in 2001.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content