Deputies partner with State Parole Fugitive Task Force to arrest wanted Twentynine Palms parolee

A San Bernardino County man has been arrested for owning an illegal weapon and ammunition.

On Tuesday, deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station coordinated with the California State Parole Fugitive Task Force in a joint operation to locate wanted felons.

California State Parole was actively looking for Dakota Blaise-Parra, a 25-year-old resident of Twentynine Palms. Blaise-Parra is a convicted felon with multiple charges for firearm violations and other felony offenses. He had a felony warrant for his arrest due to not complying with his parole terms.

When deputies contacted Blaise-Parra at his residence, he was found to be in possession of an illegal assault rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition. The ammunition was found in illegal extended assault rifle magazines, which is in violation of his parole terms.

Dakota Blaise-Parra was arrested and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail for felon in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of an assault weapon, and violation of parole.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station at (760) 366-4175, or leave information anonymously at www.wetip.com.