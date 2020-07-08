Riverside County reports over 800 new cases, its highest day-to-day increase

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported a total of 856 new cases on Wednesday, the highest day-to-day increase in confirmed cases since the pandemic started.

Today's increase brought the total number of cases up to 21,957.

Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari told the board of supervisors on Tuesday that the county's positivity rate is at around 15.9%, nearly double the state's threshold of 8%.

The latest projections by health officials have the number of cases reaching 29,809 by July 20.

Riverside County continued to report more deaths as well. Today, there 9 deaths reported across the county, this includes two deaths in Indio and one reported in each of the following communities; Coachella, Mecca, Desert Edge, & Desert Palms.

There have been 515 coronavirus deaths in Riverside County.

Today, we did surpass the 9,000 recoveries mark. There were 176 new recoveries in Riverside County. The total is now at 9,072.

For the first time in a few days, the number of patients in both the Hospital and ICU decreased. 10 fewer patients are hospitalized and there are 8 less patients in the ICU. There are currently 506 patients in the hospital, this includes 122 patients admitted to the ICU.

The number of ICU patients remained at 130 today. A total of 362 ICU beds are in use as of July 7, according to Riverside University Public Health System.

Hospital data as of July 7

The county reports that there are 10 patients currently hospitalized that are inmates and 5 patients from Imperial County.

According to California data, which also takes into account the number of suspected positive coronavirus patients, there are a total of 651 patients currently hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons. That's up 217 patients, or 50%, compared to two weeks ago.

There are 136 patients in the ICU for coronavirus-related reasons, an increase of 21 patients, or 18.3%, compared to two weeks ago.

According to California data, which also takes into account the number of suspected positive coronavirus patients, there are a total of 659 patients currently hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons. That's up 235 patients, or 55.6%, compared to two weeks ago.

There are 146 patients in the ICU for coronavirus-related reasons, an increase of 37 patients, or 33.9%, compared to two weeks ago.

COACHELLA VALLEY CITIES

Today, the Coachella Valley reported 237 new cases, bringing the total to 6,330 cases. We also reported 6 deaths for the 2nd day in a row in the valley, we now have a total of 145 deaths

The city of Indio continues to have the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths by an increasingly large margin. Today, Indio reported 56 cases and 2 deaths. Indio now has 1,678 cases and 42 deaths.

Cases in Coachella Valley cities & communities (As of 7/7/2020)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 62

Deaths: 1

· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 22

Deaths: 1

· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 796

Deaths: 6

· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 1,304

Deaths: 12

· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 20

Deaths: 2

· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 369

Deaths: 3

· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 25

Deaths: 2

· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 76

Deaths: 0

· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 22

Deaths: 0

· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 1,678

Deaths: 42

· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 366

Deaths: 11

· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 200

Deaths: 6

· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 73

Deaths: 1

· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 137

Deaths: 0

· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 516

Deaths: 30

· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 404

Deaths: 16

· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 115

Deaths: 12

· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 16

Deaths: 0

· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 84

Deaths: 0

· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 75

Deaths: 0

· County Jails

There are 258- cases in the County's jails, with 2 deaths, and 207 recoveries.· State Jails

There are 1,069 cases in the state's jails

California Closes Indoor Spaces for Restaurants, other sectors

"This doesn't mean restaurants shut down. It means we're trying to take activities, as many activities as we can, these mixed activities, concentrated activities, and move them outdoors," Newsoms said.

Full Details: Gov Newsom orders restaurants, other sectors to close indoor operations

Riverside County closes bars

Riverside County issued an order Monday afternoon closing bars that don't serve food starting at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

"Since mid-June, there has been a growing health crisis with rising coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and ICU bed usage throughout our nation, the State of California and here in Riverside County," said Riverside County Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. "A local Riverside County order on bar closures has unfortunately become necessary to slow the spread of this virus. I want to remind everyone that facial coverings are a requirement, and encourage continuously keeping physical distance and washing our hands."

Full Details: Riverside County bars ordered to close

