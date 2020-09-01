First confirmed case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Riverside County

Coronavirus

The first case of MIS-C in Riverside County has been confirmed, according to county health officials. Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County Health Officer, discussed this update during his report to the Board of Supervisors this morning. The patient is said to be from Western Riverside County. More information is expected to be forthcoming.

According to the CDC, "Since mid-May 2020, CDC has been tracking reports of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19. MIS-C is a new syndrome, and many questions remain about why some children develop it after a COVID-19 illness or contact with someone with COVID-19, while others do not."

What is MIS-C?

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal (gut) pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired. We do not yet know what causes MIS-C. However, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19. CDC

As of 8/20/2020, CDC has received reports of 694 confirmed cases of MIS-C and 11 deaths in 42 states, New York City, and Washington, DC. Additional cases are under investigation.

Most cases are in children between the ages of 1 and 14 years, with an average age of 8 years.

Cases have occurred in children from <1 year old to 20 years old.

More than 70% of reported cases have occurred in children who are Hispanic/Latino (239 cases) or Non-Hispanic Black (197 cases).

99% of cases (687) tested positive for SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The remaining 1% were around someone with COVID-19.

Most children developed MIS-C 2-4 weeks after infection with SARS-CoV-2.

Slightly more than half (55%) of reported cases were male.

