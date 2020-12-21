Watch: Gov. Newsom to provide update on ICU capacity and vaccine rollout

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases continue to surge. As the vaccine rollout continues Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom is planning to deliver a live update at noon on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Newsom is again in quarantine after one of his staffers tested positive for coronavirus, the governor’s office said. Newsom was then tested and his result came back negative, as did the tests of other staffers who were in contact.

Last month, members of the governor’s family were exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. Newsom, his wife and four children tested negative at that time.

Coronavirus vaccine in Coachella Valley

On Friday, Eisenhower Health administered the first doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to their frontline staff.

Riverside County health pfficials also began vaccinations on Friday.

Desert Regional Medical Center received their vaccine shipment on Thursday and immediately began inoculating at-risk medical workers.

Concern in Riverside County

The county's positivity rate has more than doubled over the month, going from 7.5% (On Nov. 14) to 18.5% (Dec. 14).

The county reported nearly 11,000 cases on Tuesday, mostly due to a backlog according to officials

Riverside County was the 11th county in the United States to surpass 100,000 total cases, according to John Hopkins University.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

The hours at the Indio testing site have been expanded. The hours of operation runs from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

