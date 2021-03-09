Update on Riverside County’s metrics at Supervisors meeting

Coronavirus

Riverside County public health officials are expected to provide a coronavirus update during the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning.

You can watch the meeting live below (Starts at 9:30 a.m.)

County public health director Kim Saruwatari typically provides the latest update on coronavirus in the county at the start of the meeting.

Tuesday's also mark the day that the state updates county tiers and metrics.

Riverside County is close to moving into the red tier, which would mean the return of in-person dining, gyms, and movie theaters. The move to the red tier would also mean that starting April 1, the county could allow capped attendance for outdoor spectator sports & live events.

What changes from Purple to Red?

Restaurants indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

All retail indoors (max 50% capacity)

Shopping centers indoors (max 50% capacity, closed common areas)

Museums, zoos, and aquariums indoors (max 25% capacity)

Nail Salons: Can open indoors with modifications

Places of worship indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Movie theaters indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Gyms and fitness centers indoors (max 10% capacity)

Riverside County is not expected to move tiers this week, however, Tuesday could mark the start of the process of moving into the red tier.

As of Monday, March 8, Riverside County had two out of three metrics that met the red tier requirements. The county still needs the adjusted case rate to fall below 7.0. If that happens on Tuesday, then the county will need to maintain the numbers for two weeks.

Riverside County Metrics as of 03/02/21

New cases per day per 100K - 11.0 (Last Week 16.2)

Adjusted Case Rate - 11.3 (Last Week 16.6)

Positivity Rate - 5.8% (Last week 7.6%)

Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate - 6.1% (Last Week 8.3%)

Metric requirements for each tier

Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that he expects about a dozen more counties to move from the purple to red tier during Tuesday's state update. Many will be looking at whether Los Angeles and Orange Counties will move tiers, as that would mean on April 1, 20% attendance will be allowed at theme parks and MLB games.

Officials with the LA County Public Health Department wrote on Monday that the county could move into the red tier later this week if the county's adjusted case rate falls below 10.0.

You can keep an eye on all county's tier status and metrics in the interactive map below:

