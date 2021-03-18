Number of COVID patients in ICU across Riverside County reaches lowest point in five months

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 211 new cases since Wednesday. The county has a total of 292,817 coronavirus cases.

The Coachella Valley reported 88 new cases since Tuesday. There was no local update on Wednesday due to an issue with the state reporting system.

Riverside County moves to the Red Tier

Riverside County into the red tier on Tuesday, meaning restrictions for several businesses have been loosened.

The move went into effect today (March 17). The change means that restaurants and movie theaters may return to indoor operations up to 25 percent capacity or 100 people (whichever is fewer). Museums, zoos and aquariums may return indoors up to 25 percent capacity. Gyms and fitness centers may return indoors up to 10 percent capacity.

In addition, retail stores and shopping malls may increase capacity to 50 percent.

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for residents 65 years and older, those who qualify due to employment, or people 16 to 64 years old with underlying health conditions: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Testing

Riverside County conducted 2,611,423 coronavirus tests, up by 9,998 since Wednesday.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.

Getting tested for #coronavirus helps slow the spread of the disease, and may also help Riverside County meet the red tier metric for adjusted case rate. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth https://t.co/By0VbszhKE pic.twitter.com/cdfWew3vCy — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) February 24, 2021

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Deaths and Recoveries

Since Friday, Riverside County has reported 45 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 4,097.

The Coachella Valley reported 11 new deaths since Tuesday.

Desert Hot Springs - 3 deaths

Cathedral City - 1 death

Palm Desert - 1 death

La Quinta - 2 deaths

Indio - 2 deaths

Coachella - 1 death

Bermuda Dunes - 1 death

Riverside County reported 289 recoveries since Wednesday. There are a total of 284,982 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations across Riverside County decreased by 3 patients since Wednesday. This brings the total to 187.

The number of patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County decreased by 6 patient since Wednesday.

There is now a total of 37 COVID patients in the ICU across the county. This is the lowest number of patients in the ICU since Sept. 30.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 27.6%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 40.3%.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 03/18/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 638

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 612



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 306

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 299



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,954

Deaths: 103

Recoveries: 6,750



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,819

Deaths: 81

Recovered: 7,668



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 339

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 322



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,126

Deaths: 65

Recovered: 3,991



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 252

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 225



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 887

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 848



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 188

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 180



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,098

Deaths: 198

Recoveries: 11,765



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,338

Deaths: 56

Recovered: 3,232



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,130

Deaths: 18

Recovered: 1,095



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 356

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 349



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 874

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 856



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,865

Deaths: 112

Recovered: 3,704



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,646

Deaths: 116

Recovered: 3,463



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,082

Deaths: 42

Recovered: 1,023



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 218

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 207



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 469

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 455



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,030

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 1,010



· County Jails

There are 932 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 926 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,468 cases in the state's jails and 5,429 recoveries.