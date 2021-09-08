Riverside County reports 1,060 new cases, 17 deaths, & 8 more patients in the ICU since Tuesday
NEW CASES
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County has reported 1,060 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 341,760.
Check Out: RivCo health officials discuss threat of new variants and current COVID-19 trends
The case rate per 100K continued to decrease over the holiday weekend as well, going from 29.5 on Tuesday to 27.8 on Wednesday. The case rate was at 20.5 on August 6.
The county's positivity rate continued to decrease, a trend that started on Aug. 20. The county's case went from 8.3% on Tuesday to 8% on Wednesday.
On August 6, the positivity rate was at 8.9%.
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours. The county has a total of 4,788 COVID deaths.
The county reported 33 recoveries since Tuesday. There are a total of 328,339 recoveries in the county.
Hospitalizations and ICU data
Riverside County reported 4 additional COVID-related hospitalizations since Tuesday. The county now has a total of 617 hospitalizations.
The county reported 8 additional patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID-19. The total number of patients in the ICU is 132.
Two weeks ago, Riverside County health officials discussed the hospitalization data by vaccination status over the past month, showing around 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are from unvaccinated residents.
Vaccination Data
According to the county, 1,330,956 residents, or 63.2% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.
A total of 1,152,454 residents, or 54.8%, are fully vaccinated.
Booster shots are available at Riverside County's mobile clinics for those who are immunocompromised.
The new doses will be available at the mobile clinics operated by Riverside County Public Health Department. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth— Dr. Geoffrey Leung (@RivCoDoc) August 19, 2021
English: https://t.co/2q1B506IkW
Spanish: https://t.co/suQhmDU2cv pic.twitter.com/X04cE3nxbJ
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
More Details: Unvaccinated individuals ‘120 times more likely to die from COVID’ than vaccinated, per new RivCo data analysis
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 7/7/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 791
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 749
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 364
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 348
(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,955
Deaths: 114
Recoveries: 7,699
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,355
Deaths: 98
Recovered: 8,188
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 401
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 372
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,781
Deaths: 77
Recovered: 4,618
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 303
Deaths: 27
Recovered: 269
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 984
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 946
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 227
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 215
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 13,630
Deaths: 229
Recoveries: 13,134
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 4,017
Deaths: 62
Recovered: 3,835
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,166
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,137
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 369
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 366
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 933
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 917
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,643
Deaths: 124
Recovered: 4,415
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,449
Deaths: 132
Recovered: 4,226
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,299
Deaths: 51
Recovered: 1,217
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 252
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 241
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 499
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 487
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,166
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 1,136
· County Jails
There are 996 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 975 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,505 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,493 recoveries.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.
Comments