Riverside County reports more than 700 hospitalizations for first time since Feb. 2021
Hospitalizations
Riverside County has passed a grim milestone amid the recent COVID-19 surge brought about by the Omicron variant.
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County has reported an increase of 55 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. This brings the county's total up to 713 hospitalizations.
New: California extends indoor mask requirement through Feb. 15
It's the highest number of COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County since Feb. 9, 2021.
In the past month, Riverside County has seen an increase of 468 hospitalizations. Prior to this recent surge, hospitalizations had not surpassed 400 total patients since late Sept.
The county also reported an increase of 14 patients in the ICU due to COVID. This brings the total of ICU patients up to 108. It's the first time since, Sept. 30, 2021, that this number has surpassed 100.
Since Dec. 3, 2021, the county has reported an increase of 48 patients in the ICU due to COVID-19.
At Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, there are about 50 COVID patients hospitalized.
Today's Case Update
Riverside County reported 2,225 new coronavirus cases since its last report on Tuesday. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 408,646.
The Coachella Valley has a total of 64,321 COVID-19 cases. The valley's data gets updated every Monday.
So far this month, Riverside Count has reported a total of 4,043 coronavirus cases.
Case & Positivity Rate
The county's case rate per 100K continued to increase.
- Jan. 5 - 64. 1
- Jan. 4 - 52.2
- Jan. 3 - 39
- Dec. 27 - 20.8
- Dec. 3 - 13. 6
This is the highest the county's case rate has been since we began tracking it in March 2021.
The county's positivity rate also saw another big jump over the past 24 hours.
- Jan. 5 - 17.9%
- Jan. 4 - 14.5%
- Jan. 3 - 10.7%
- Dec. 27 - 6.4%
- Dec. 3 - 5.7%
Eisenhower Health is reporting some of its highest percent positives since the start of the pandemic.
As of Dec. 29, there are at least nine known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county earlier month. The second was found during a Covid outbreak at a local restaurant last week.
DEATHS & RECOVERIES
Riverside County reported 19 additional COVID deaths since Tuesday. The county has reported a total of 5,608 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
There have been a total of 1,115 COVID-19 deaths recorded in the Coachella Valley.
The county reported 838 recoveries since Tuesday. There are a total of 388,623 recoveries in the county.
Vaccination Data
58.6% of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.
3,607,486 vaccine doses have been administered so far.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/03/22)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 1,003
Deaths: 13
Recovered: 947
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 436
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 420
(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 8,978
Deaths: 135
Recoveries: 8,610
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 9,008
Deaths: 110
Recovered: 8,768
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 446
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 421
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 5,569
Deaths: 86
Recovered: 5,346
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 371
Deaths: 27
Recovered: 335
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 1,119
Deaths: 21
Recovered: 1,079
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 299
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 275
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 15,625
Deaths: 249
Recoveries: 14,996
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 4,926
Deaths: 72
Recovered: 4,662
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,258
Deaths: 21
Recovered: 1,226
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 415
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 407
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 995
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 978
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 5,654
Deaths: 136
Recovered: 5,299
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 5,196
Deaths: 139
Recovered: 4,926
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,577
Deaths: 55
Recovered: 1,466
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 316
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 301
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 538
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 519
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,308
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 1,271
· County Jails
There are 1,351 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 1,318 recoveries
· State Jails
There are 5,545 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,529 recoveries.
