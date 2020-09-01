Skip to Content
Published 3:58 pm

Three suspects wanted for questioning in shooting at Banning cemetery

Erica Lomas, Christopher Armendariz, and William Armendariz
Erica Lomas, Christopher Armendariz, and William Armendariz (Courtesy of Banning PD)

The Banning Police Department is seeking three suspects wanted for questioning for a shooting a cemetery in the city over the weekend.

The shooting occurred on Sunday at approximately 5:16 p.m. at the Summit Cemetery on 2201 San Gorgonio Avenue.

Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds at the cemetery. Police did not reveal how many people were injured and the condition of the victims. We have reached out to Banning PD for more details.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspects flee the area in a white vehicle.

The Banning Police Department Detective Bureau responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The Banning Police Department has identified three subjects of interest in this shooting:

  • William Armendariz
  • Christopher Armendariz
  • Erica Lomas

The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regards to this case (20-1957) to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.

Jesus Reyes

