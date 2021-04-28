Standoff with armed suspect underway in Coachella

Crime

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is currently in a standoff with a suspect believed to be armed inside a residence in Coachella.

Sheriff's SWAT and patrol units have surrounded a home on the 86000 block of Avenue 50 where they believe an armed wanted suspect is barricaded inside.

Authorities said they have made verbal calls for the suspect to come out, but there has not been an attempt to enter the residence.

There was no word as to what led to the standoff. The public is advised to avoid the area.

