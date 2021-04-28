Suspect in armed standoff in Coachella not found

Crime

An hours-long standoff at a home in Coachella ended without an arrest after the suspect was not located.

The standoff took place throughout Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff's SWAT and patrol units surrounded a home on the 86000 block of Avenue 50 where they believe an armed wanted suspect is barricaded inside.

Authorities said they have made verbal calls for the suspect to come out, but there has not been an attempt to enter the residence.

There was no word as to what led to the standoff. There was no description of the suspect available at this time.

The area was deemed safe by investigators, a sheriff's department spokesperson told News Channel 3.

"Entry was made into the residence and the suspect was not within the home. This investigation continues. We are no longer in the area and the area has been deemed safe at this time"