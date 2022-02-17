Riverside County DA rules deputies involved in two local 2020 shootings are not criminally liable

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin has ruled that deputies involved in deadly shootings in La Quinta and Rancho Mirage in 2020 are not criminally liable, according to the DA's office.

The first shooting occurred on Aug. 7, 2020 on the 70800 block of Tamarisk Lane in Rancho Mirage. Deputies shot and killed Jeffrey Monroy, 33, of Cathedral City after stabbing a deputy in the torso, head, and neck with a screwdriver.

"As the deputy parked his patrol car he activated his body-worn camera and exited his vehicle. As he walked toward the two men, almost immediately, one of the men later identified as Jeffery Monroy, attacked our deputy and began stabbing him with a screwdriver in the torso, head, and neck," Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said in a video detailing the body cam footage.

The injured deputy was released from the hospital the day after the shooting.





The second shooting reviewed occurred on Aug. 7, 2020 in front of La Quinta City Hall.

Randy Fedorchuck, 65, of La Quinta can be seen on video walking in front of city hall armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

Body cam video then shows the officers approaching Fedorchuck and trying to de-escalate the situation. He appears agitated and does not listen to deputies multiple requests to drop his weapon.

Bianco said Fedorchuck pointed his rifle at deputies, which caused deputies to fire.

Fedorchuck was pronounced dead at the hospital.