Authorities find $1.6M worth of counterfeit merchandise in Riverside home

About $1.6 million worth of counterfeit merchandise was found at a home in Riverside, the District Attorney's office announced.

The merchandise was found at home in Riverside during a search warrant by the Riverside County District Attorney Bureau of Investigation’s Consumer Protection Unit.

It was part of a two-month investigation by the District Attorney's office and investigative consultants, the DA's office revealed.

Authorities said the merchandise included counterfeit items purporting to be Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, and others which had an estimated street value of about $70,000.

The seized merchandise filled several dozen boxes.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

