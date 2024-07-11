Police investigate bank robbery in Palm Desert

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at the Mechanics Bank in Palm Desert.

The bank is located at 73611 Highway 111. Police said a suspect robbed the bank at around 12:20 p.m.

Authorities said investigators do not believe weapons were used during the robbery. There were no injuries were reported.

A suspect description was not available as of 1:00 p.m.

This is the second bank robbery in Palm Desert within the past two weeks.

On June 26, the U.S. Bank at 72260 Highway 111 was robbed. Deputies said the suspect had entered the bank, approached a bank teller at the counter, and made a demand for money.

The search continues for the suspect in that bank robbery.

