16-year-old arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Coachella

A 16-year-old boy became the third person arrested in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year in Coachella.

The teenager was arrested Tuesday in the city of Ontario. He was later booked into Juvenile Hall for murder, robbery, and conspiracy.

Due to his age, his identity will not be disclosed.

The arrest was related to a deadly shooting on the night of August 28 around the 84900 block of Calle Rojo. Deputies responded at around 10:30 p.m. and found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies rendered medical aid, but the victim, who was later identified as Isaac Gonzalez of Coachella, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This past weekend, two people were arrested with Gonzalez's murder, Fabian Diaz, 18, and a 17-year-old teen boy.

Diaz was arraigned in court on Tuesday, where he pled not guilty to charges of murder and

robbery. Additional charges against Diaz include sentencing enhancements for discharge

of a firearm, as well as enhancements for intentional murder and murder during the commission of a robbery, according to case records.

He is due back in court for a felony settlement conference on Nov. 7.

