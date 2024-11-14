Riverside County Registrar of Voters receives second bomb threat

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters received a second bomb threat in the past week.

The threat was received on Tuesday at approximately 5:42 p.m.

"The County of Riverside Registrar of Voters was notified by the Assessor-County Clerk's office, with whom we share the building, a suspicious package had been received in their outside Dropbox. The building was promptly evacuated, including both staff and the public," a county spokesperson told News Channel 3.

Officials said the Riverside Police Department and bomb squad arrived, examined the package, and determined no explosives were present.

Police then lifted the evacuation.

The County of Riverside Registrar of Voters continued processing ballots and posted results at 7:03 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Friday evening, the Riverside Central Counting Building was briefly evacuated after receiving a bomb threat. No explosives were found.

It follows other bomb threats over the weekend vote counting centers in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Bomb threats were also reported at polling locations in several states on Election Day. The FBI said many on those threats appeared to originate from Russian email domains.

News Channel 3's Gavin Nguyen took an inside look at how law enforcement responds to bomb threats. You can watch his report below:

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on the investigation.