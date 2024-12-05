23-year-old arrested in downtown Palm Springs shooting that left one person injured

A 23-year-old Indio man suspected in an October shooting that left one person injured in downtown Palm Springs has been arrested, police announced Thursday.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after Desert Regional SWAT, which includes members from Palm Springs PD, Indio PD, and Cathedral City PD, served a warrant at 48000 block of Calle Del Sol in Indio.

He is being held at the John Benoit Detention Center on $1 million bail and faces attempted murder charges. According to jail records, he is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The shooting happened on October 26, at approximately 1:44 AM, in the 200 block of N. Palm Canyon Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two victims, including one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Police did not specify whether the other victim suffered any injuries.

Police said the investigation revealed that an altercation occurred between the victims and others in the area. During the incident, the suspect fired multiple rounds toward the victims before fleeing eastbound through an alley.

Officers conducted a thorough search of the area and interviewed witnesses, but no additional information was obtained at that time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this case.