College of the Desert’s new interim superintendent/president discusses her goals for the school

We're hearing for the first time from College of the Desert's new interim superintendent and president. Dr. Laura Hope most recently served as an associate superintendent at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga.

She replaces Dr. Martha Garcia who left COD to be president of Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut.

Hope's contract runs through June of next year when the school makes a permanent hire for the position. She spoke with Peter Daut today about the position and her goals for COD.

"The one thing that the community can count on is a commitment from our board to make sure that every person in the valley that we serve has access to quality education. So, I want to be held accountable for creating that access, supporting that access," Hope said.