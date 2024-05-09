CVUSD official discusses layoff notices

The Coachella Valley Unified School District is responding after we reported that several dozen district employees will be getting final layoff notices in the coming days.

It's the latest development since the district originally announced it would be issuing over 120 layoff notices back in March.

The district says funding from the state for pandemic-era programs has come to an end and they need to cut positions funding by those dollars.

Officials said that their hope is to bring some of those teachers back.

"We do have a few positions that we know that based on their seniority, they would be able to be offered the position back. Once that becomes a vacancy. We do have teachers that are going to retire we do have some specializations, such as counseling where we know that some teachers that do have a counseling credential will be able to be put back into that position," said Dr. Frances Esparza, CVUSD's Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services

