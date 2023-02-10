‘Back in Court’ an in-depth look at the Patricia Brown case

A local woman still faces a new trial in the death of her husband's son over 20 years after the child died.

This Sunday in a special edition of News Channel 3 after the SuperBowl, John White goes in-depth on the case of Patricia Brown in a special report, "Back in Court."

Brown was freed from jail in 2018 after a judge granted her a new trial following her conviction in 2016 for 2nd-degree murder in the death of two-year-old Deetrick Brown.

Nearly five years later, John sits down with defense attorney and president and CEO of California Desert Trial Academy, John Patrick Dolan, who's not involved in the case.

"The problem with these cases when you have a baby death, it's just a horrible uphill battle to get a jury to listen to anything, because it's always a dead child," Dolan said.

The fight for justice on both sides of this case, News Channel 3 has followed every step of the way -- since 2003.