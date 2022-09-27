Beaumont foster parent arrested after infant dies of injuries consistent with physical abuse

A foster parent was arrested Monday after a 16-month-old infant died in a Beaumont home, the Beaumont Police Department announced.

Police said they received a call to the 1500 block of Ruby Lane at around 2:15 p.m. after the father reported that he found the toddler face down, not breathing in his playpen.

The father was later determined to be the foster parent of the infant.

Dispatchers told the father to begin CPR until medical personnel could arrive. American Medical Response and CalFire paramedics arrived and took over life-saving efforts while transporting the child to the hospital.

The infant was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, police confirmed.

Police said detectives took over the investigation due to the circumstances surrounding the infant’s death. There were no further details on those circumstances, however, the foster parent was arrested and originally faces charges of child endangerment causing great bodily injury or death.

However, he now faces murder charges after police said the additional investigation by detectives and the Riverside County Coroner’s Office led to the determination that the child died of injuries consistent with physical abuse.

The foster parent, a 32-year-old from Beaumont, is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. As of Tuesday, he has not been officially charged yet.

The identity of the infant is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Macias at 951-769-8500. Information can also be reported anonymously at crimetips@beaumontpd.org.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.