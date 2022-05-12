CDC warns parents of new hepatitis outbreak found in some children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is actively investigating 109 cases of rare hepatitis that has infected children under 10-years-old across the country.

Some of these cases date back to as early as October 2021. As of right now, the CDC said about two dozen states and territories reported the suspected cases.

The CDC reported that 90% of children affected had to be hospitalized, five children have died, and 14% of the cases resulted in a liver transplant.

Common symptoms include fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, joint pain, and jaundice.

If your child is experiencing any of these, parents are advised to contact their pediatrician or take the child to urgent care.

Kids in the United States are vaccinated against hepatitis A, B, C, and D however health officials said the vaccine isn't helping with this strain.

The CDC said that the number of cases is a small number, but does expect it to grow.