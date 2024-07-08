College of the Desert confirms construction of Palm Springs campus later this year

The Palm Springs College of the Desert campus is set to open its doors in 2027.

This announcement was made tonight at meeting held at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center in Palm Springs.

The College of the Desert says construction is expected to begin this November.

"You have my word," commented Laura Hope, interim Superintendent and President of College of the Desert. "We are extremely excited to engage with the construction because its the realization of dreams come true."

According to officials, 70 million dollars have already been spent on the project. The West Valley campus has already faced several delays, costing an additional 80 thousand dollars per month.

The budget of the total project stands at an estimated $400 million.

