CHP releases statistics from “maximum enforcement period” over Independence Day Weekend

Over Independence Day Weekend, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers instated a "maximum enforcement period" (MEP), ramping up patrols on state highways and roads across Riverside County to catch drunken and drug-impaired drivers.

This statewide maximum enforcement period started at 6:01 P.M. on Wednesday and concluded on Sunday at 11:59 P.M.

Statewide statistics from this effort are as follows:

Over 1,600 arrests, with over 1,300 being DUI-related

Nearly 30,000 citations issued, including over 17,000 for excessive speed

Over 600 citations for drivers exceeding 100 miles per hour

Nearly 1,000 seatbelt violations cited

Over 1,900 distracted driving citations issued

29 people killed in fatal crashes

The number of DUI arrests in California over Independence Day Weekend continues to increase year-by-year, with 1,224 DUI-related arrests recorded during the 2023 MEP, and 1,000 DUI-related arrests recorded during the 2022 MEP.

Last year, 68 people were killed in crashes throughout the state. This year, only 29 people were killed in crashes during this year's enforcement period.

Officers from Beaumont, Blythe, Indio, Riverside and Temecula CHP stations deployed on Inland Empire freeways, highways and unincorporated roads for this past Independence Day Weekend.

Officer David Torres of the Indio CHP station provided local statistics for cities that fall under Indio CHP jurisdiction, which includes Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, La Quinta, Indio and Coachella. They also patrol Interstate 10, State Routes 62, 86, and 177, as well as several unincorporated areas in between.

Indio CHP recorded:

160 Overall Citations

50 Total Warnings given

13 Total DUI Arrests

16 Total Vehicles impounded

1 Fatal Accident

Officer Jonathan Torres of the San Gorgonio Pass CHP also provided statistics for the communities of Banning, Beaumont, Cabazon, Hemet, San Jacinto and Winchester.

The San Gorgonio Pass CHP recorded:

353 Total Citations, 251 of which were for excessive speed

7 Total DUI Arrests

10 Arrests for Distracted Driving

10 Seatbelt Violations

47 Total Warnings given

0 Fatal Accidents

The primary mission of the California Highway Patrol is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.

CHP urges drivers to keep themselves and others safe by designating a sober driver or using public transit or a ride-share service.

If you see a driver who seems impaired, call 9-1-1 right away and be prepared to give the dispatcher details. Your call could save a life.