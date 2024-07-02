CHP’s Fourth of July ‘maximum enforcement’ campaign begins tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers will be ramping up patrols on state highways and roads across Riverside County to catch drunken and drug-impaired drivers as part of the agency's annual Fourth of July weekend crackdown.

This statewide "maximum enforcement period" (MEP) will begin at 6 PM on Wednesday and conclude on Sunday at 11:59 PM, during which all available officers will hit the streets for targeted patrols.

"The safety of the public is our top priority," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee stated. "Slow down, drive responsibly and ensure you and your loved ones reach your destination safely."

According to CHP, officers arrested 1,224 motorists statewide on suspicion of DUI during last years (2023) Independence Day MEP, and 1,000 motorists the year before (2022).

Sixty-eight people were killed in crashes within the CHP's jurisdiction during Fourth of July weekend in 2023.

Officers from Beaumont, Blythe, Indio, Riverside and Temecula CHP stations will deploy on Inland Empire freeways, highways and unincorporated roads for this year's efforts.

According to Duryee, officers will take a zero tolerance approach to any roadway actions that put other drivers at risk, especially speeding, which will be the principal focus of the maximum enforcement period.

"Every additional mile per hour reduces a driver's reaction time and increases the severity of the crash," he said. "We're asking the public to choose safety over speed to ensure everyone gets home safely."

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department and municipal police departments throughout the county initiated saturation patrols Monday to snare DUI suspects and other scofflaws over the duration of the holiday period.