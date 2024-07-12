Coachella Valley Animal Campus offers free dog adoptions through July after recent events

The Coachella Valley Animal Campus (CVAC) will be having free dog adoptions through the end of July.

CVAC is experiencing severe overcrowding, as summer is one of the busiest times for shelters. On average, more than 100 pets are impounded daily at county shelters during the work week. During the summer, that figure soars to more than 150 pets a day.

This announcement follows a recent incident of dog hoarding in which more than 40 dogs were discovered in crates at a property in Thermal. Around 20 of those dogs were transported to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus.

This incident exacerbated overcrowding issues- the shelter currently has more than 200 dogs and only 84 kennel runs.

The shelter is open from Monday through Saturday from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M., and closed on Sundays and holidays.

Adopters and fosters are needed. If you are interested in fostering an animal, click here.

For those interested in adopting, you can view all pets available in the shelter here.