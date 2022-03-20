Final day of the BNP Paribas Open 2022

The BNP Paribas Open 2022 is wrapping up today with its final two matches. The last time the Indian Wells Tennis Garden hosted the tournament in the spring was back in 2019.

The BNP Paribas Open 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic. However, a special fall edition of the tournament took place in October 2021.

This year's tournament brought back countless tennis fans around the world to the desert with many local businesses reaping from the boost in sales.

Back in the fall, BNP Paribas open officials said the fall edition of the tournament brought about 200,000 fans. However, they estimated this spring tournament would have brought about 500,000 fans.

