Emergency crews take one motorcyclist to hospital after Highway 74 crash

California Highway Patrol said a crash happened on Highway 74 between a motorcycle and a hummer around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

CHP officials said the motorcycle rider had minor injuries but was taken to the hospital because he kept going in and out of consciousness.

There's no word yet on the condition of the other driver. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Traffic was backed up as emergency crews responded to the crash.

