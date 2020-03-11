Emergency shelter cabins for homeless people set to open in Riverside

News Headlines

A cluster of 30 pre-assembled cabins will be on display today in Riverside, before the cabins are eventually opened to serve as temporary housing for homeless people.

70-square-foot units will be available for single people and 120-square-foot units will be used by families.

The city of Riverside provided $500,000 in funding to purchase the cabins.

The project is also receiving support from "Path of Life Ministries", a group which has also provided support services to homeless people in the Coachella Valley.

