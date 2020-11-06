Rain in the forecast presents new threat to wildfire burn scars, mountain communities

News Headlines

As temperatures begin to cool down there are chances of rain throughout parts of Southern California in the next coming days. Concerns have arisen over areas that were ravaged by wildfires, including parts of San Bernardino County and Riverside County. The El Dorado Fire burned 22,744 acres after it broke out on September 5. Just days earlier, the Apple Fire burned 33,424 nearby.

Both areas have been left with debris and charred remains of brush. Future rains could threaten the same mountain area, with the potential to bring mudslides and other issues.

Coming up at 5 p.m. we are speaking with officials to see what the risk is, and what they advise for mountain communities.