Palm Desert Aquatic Center announces summer event schedule

The Palm Desert Aquatic Center at Civic Center Park announces their upcoming schedule of fun-filled events to beat the heat this summer!

The Aquatic Center offers a refreshing escape for all ages, with plenty of free parking and special rates for residents.

Ongoing programs include:

Lap swim sessions

Water slides

Aquatic fitness classes

Swim lessons for all ages

Splash zone

Diving boards

Rope swing

Climbing wall - Ring the bell for a free Hawaiian Ice!

Fitness challenge course

Shaded areas and lounge chairs

Snack bar

Facility rental areas for birthday parties and other events

Upcoming special summer programs include:

Watch July 4th Fireworks from the Pool: Celebrate the July 4th and watch the City of Palm Desert fireworks from the pool at the Aquatic Center July 4th, 12 P.M. - End of fireworks show

Celebrate the July 4th and watch the City of Palm Desert fireworks from the pool at the Aquatic Center Dive-In Movies: Watch your favorite flicks under the stars and in the pool! Gates open at 7:30 PM, movies start at sundown; Admission $8/person, children under 2 years old get in for free Upcoming Movies July 12: "Jaws" Aug 9: "The Emperor's New Groove" Aug 31: "Kung Fu Panda 4"

Watch your favorite flicks under the stars and in the pool! Gates open at 7:30 PM, movies start at sundown; Admission $8/person, children under 2 years old get in for free

Upcoming Movies
July 12: "Jaws"
Aug 9: "The Emperor's New Groove"
Aug 31: "Kung Fu Panda 4"

Hot Summer Nights: A pool party for everyone to enjoy, with music, snack bar, and staying cool under the stars! General admission rates apply
Every Tuesday evening at 7:30 P.M. - 10:30 P.M. from June 11 - Aug 15

Bingo Card Program: Play bingo by collecting stamps from PDCA staff members at all the activities you enjoy at the pool! Turn in your bingo card at the end of the month for an exciting prize.

This vibrant calendar of events promises endless summer fun for families and friends!

Check out the PDCA website for hours of operation, special notes, fees, and other important information.